23-year-old arrested and charged for January murder

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after killing a 38-year-old in January.

Police say Katrell Smith has been identified as the shooter in the January 19, 2017 murder case of Angelo Wheeler.

Officers say after an argument ensued between Smith and Wheeler, Smith shot Wheeler before leaving the scene.

Wheeler died later that night at an area hospital.

Smith has been charged with first degree murder and is being held at Central Booking.