22-year-old man killed near Baltimore City College

BALTIMORE, Md, - Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting near Baltimore City College that left one man dead.

Early Saturday morning police were called to the 2700 block of The Alameda for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the victim to an area hospital, but shortly after arrival the victim was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information is asked to call detectives at detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.