21-year-old shot and killed in South Baltimore Sunday night

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting where a 21-year-old was killed.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road around 4:55 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.