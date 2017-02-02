Two men have been charged in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in north Baltimore.

Randy Case, 37, of the 2800 block of Huntingdon Avenue and Jermain Doggett, 35, are charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from the January 29 stabbing of 22-year-old Darrell Webb. Webb was found suffering from stab wounds to the head and torso that afternoon in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained enough information to secure a warrant for Doggett and Case's arrests.

