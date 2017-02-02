2 killed in Wednesday night violence

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened just 15 minutes apart Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Bentalou street for a shooting. The 21-year-old victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

An investigation found the man was driving north on Bentalou Street when two suspects opened fire, hitting him at least once in the head.

Police said the suspects were armed with guns and one of them may have been driving a gray Inifiniti.

Around 4:55 p.m. in northeast Baltimore another man was shot in the 4700 block of Hampnett Avenue.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deaths bring the city's 2017 homicide total to 34.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.