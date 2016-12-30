2 brothers charged with murder of 21-year-old woman

Two brothers were arrested and charged for the murder of a 21-year-old woman in the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue on Dec. 22.

The two suspects, 17-year-old Tikoy Mahoney and 20-year-old Trevante Mahoney entered kicked in the back door and entered Barnes' home, police said. She was shot while children were upstairs in the home. The children were not Barnes'.

On Dec. 28 Trevante Mahoney was arrested without incident. The second suspect, his brother, Tikoy Mahoney, was also taken into custody.

They have been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault, burglary and various weapons charges. Detectives believe the suspects were targeting someone else who frequents or resides in the home.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

