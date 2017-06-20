$10K reward offered in murder of Sebastian Dvorak

Cloudy
HI: 87°
LO: 64°
Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $10,00 for informaiton in the death of 27-year-old Sebastian Dvorak, who was shot and killed in Canton. (Photo by Skyler Henry/ABC2 News)
Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering $10,000 for information in the death of 27-year-old Sebastian Dvorak, who was shot and killed in Canton last week.
RELATED: Father: "Just an empty space in all of us right now"
Hundreds gathering to say goodbye at Dvorak's funeral held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on North Charles Street Tuesday morning.
Dvorak was shot while walking home after celebrating his birthday with friends.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to cal Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A sad goodbye to #SebastianDvorak. Hundreds at funeral for 27 yo shot and killed in Canton a week ago. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/fMYjZg7La3— Skyler A. Henry (@SkylerHenry) June 20, 2017
A sad goodbye to #SebastianDvorak. Hundreds at funeral for 27 yo shot and killed in Canton a week ago. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/fMYjZg7La3
CrimeStoppers has upped the reward to $10k for anyone who can identify the suspect (s) who killed him. https://t.co/a2YaTqlBJ1 @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/zZM0OVc2AD— Skyler A. Henry (@SkylerHenry) June 20, 2017
CrimeStoppers has upped the reward to $10k for anyone who can identify the suspect (s) who killed him. https://t.co/a2YaTqlBJ1 @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/zZM0OVc2AD
REWARD INCREASE: Reward for information that leads to arrest and conviction in Sebastian Dvorak murder is now up to $10,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/ZvC68hkMn9— MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) June 20, 2017
REWARD INCREASE: Reward for information that leads to arrest and conviction in Sebastian Dvorak murder is now up to $10,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/ZvC68hkMn9
The program for Sebastian Tucker Richard Dvorak. He was just 27. #SebastianDvorak @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/usr5AW3L98— Skyler A. Henry (@SkylerHenry) June 20, 2017
The program for Sebastian Tucker Richard Dvorak. He was just 27. #SebastianDvorak @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/usr5AW3L98
See Also:
Friend, community plead for answers in murder of Sebastian Dvorak
VIDEO: Persons of interest in Canton murder
Sebastian Dvorak to be laid to rest Tuesday