$10K reward offered in murder of Sebastian Dvorak

Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering $10,000 for information in the death of 27-year-old Sebastian Dvorak, who was shot and killed in Canton last week.

Hundreds gathering to say goodbye at Dvorak's funeral held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on North Charles Street Tuesday morning.

Dvorak was shot while walking home after celebrating his birthday with friends.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to cal Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A sad goodbye to #SebastianDvorak. Hundreds at funeral for 27 yo shot and killed in Canton a week ago. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/fMYjZg7La3 — Skyler A. Henry (@SkylerHenry) June 20, 2017

CrimeStoppers has upped the reward to $10k for anyone who can identify the suspect (s) who killed him. https://t.co/a2YaTqlBJ1 @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/zZM0OVc2AD — Skyler A. Henry (@SkylerHenry) June 20, 2017

REWARD INCREASE: Reward for information that leads to arrest and conviction in Sebastian Dvorak murder is now up to $10,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/ZvC68hkMn9 — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) June 20, 2017

The program for Sebastian Tucker Richard Dvorak. He was just 27. #SebastianDvorak @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/usr5AW3L98 — Skyler A. Henry (@SkylerHenry) June 20, 2017

