$10K reward offered in murder of Sebastian Dvorak

Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $10,00 for informaiton in the death of 27-year-old Sebastian Dvorak, who was shot and killed in Canton. (Photo by Skyler Henry/ABC2 News)

Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering $10,000 for information in the death of 27-year-old Sebastian Dvorak, who was shot and killed in Canton last week.

Hundreds gathering to say goodbye at Dvorak's funeral held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on North Charles Street Tuesday morning.

Dvorak was shot while walking home after celebrating his birthday with friends.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to cal Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

