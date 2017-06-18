10-year-old shot in the leg in E. Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Police say a ten-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 1200 block of E. Eager St at Aisquith St on Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to the area in east Baltimore just before 2:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live.

Investigators believe that a passenger in an SUV shot at a group of adults in the area; when the crowd scattered, the boy realized he was shot in the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7LOCKUP.