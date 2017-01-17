Woman robbed outside Giant grocery store in Odenton

WMAR Staff
11:46 AM, Jan 17, 2017
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Giant grocery store in Odenton.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the store, located at 1155 Annapolis Road, just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find a woman who said she was loading groceries into her car when she was approached by a suspect, who showed a handgun and demanded money.

The woman handed over her wallet and keys and the suspect ran away. She told police that just before the robbery, she saw the suspect exit a gold, four-door car—possibly a Nissan Maxima—driven by a woman.

The suspects are described as a light-skinned black man wearing a red bandanna and dark jacket, and a white woman with dark curly hair that may have been pulled back into a ponytail.

Police and canine units searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-222-6155 and send anonymous tips to 410-222-4700.

