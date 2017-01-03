Woman injured in Severn fight

SEVERN, Md. - A group fight sent a woman to the hospital in Anne Arundel County.

Police said the fight happened on Meade Village Circle in Severn around 10 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, the women, both adults and children, were fighting each other.

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed above her knee and taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

No one has been arrested and there's no word on how many people were involved.

