Two men wearing ski masks robbed a Royal Farms store in Glen Burnie Monday.

Anne Arundel County Police said at 2:14 a.m., officers responded to the store at 200 Oak Manor Drive for a robbery report.

A clerk told police that two masked men entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes. The clerk complied and the men fled the scene.

Officers canvassed the area with the K9 unit, but couldn’t find the men.

The suspects are described as black men standing 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android