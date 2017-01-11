A 14-year-old girl was charged this week after a threatening post on social media.

On Monday, administrators at Arundel High School reported a suspicious Twitter account to police. The account, created under the user name @KoolkidsKlanKkk, used language similar to a racist petition school administrators found at the school on Jan. 6.

One of the tweets said "We're planning to attack tomorrow". Detectives launched an investigation working with Twitter and identified the person who created the account.

A 14-year-old, black female admitted to detectives that she had created the account and sent the threatening tweet, according to Anne Arundel County Police. She was charged on a juvenile citation with disrupting school activities. She was then released into the custody of her parents.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools superintendent George Arlotto released the following statement:

I want to thank Police Chief Tim Altomare, State’s Attorney Wes Adams, County Executive Steve Schuh, and their staffs for their thorough and expeditious work to identify a suspect in the online post that threatened violence at Arundel High School this week. The anonymity of the internet provides a murky and complex disguise for many who want to threaten the safety and security of our communities. Our partners in the Police Department and county government peeled back that disguise quickly in this case, in the process reassuring parents, students, and staff that our schools are safe places in which to educate our children.