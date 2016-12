ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A taxi driver was shot in Annapolis Thursday evening, police said.

Around 5:50 p.m. officers were called to Forest Hills Avenue and Bricin Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old taxi driver who had been shot at least once. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-260-3439.