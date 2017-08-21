Suspect apprehended after Annapolis burglary; charges pending

Police say a call went out for help around 4:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Duke of Gloucester Street in Annapolis Sunday.

Responding officers say a woman reported a male suspect forced his way inside the home and was still inside.

Police canvassed the home and found the suspect on the third floor.

The suspect fled from officers, and jumped through a window. The 22-year-old man was arrested after the fall.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, and is listed in stable condition.

Pending his release, police say the suspect will be charged with burglary. Once charged, police will identify the suspect.

An officer’s weapon was discharged during the incident. No injuries were reported, but police say they are investigating the circumstances of the discharging.