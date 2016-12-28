Soccer coach charged with child sexual abuse in Anne Arundel County

A soccer coach in Anne Arundel County has been charged with child sex abuse.

The Department of Social Services received a report back in October from a juvenile victim who said they were sexually abused twice by the suspect four to eight years ago.

The suspect has been identified as Eris Murray, a 55-year-old man from the 1700 block of Wolcott Way in Hanover.

Murray was a youth league soccer coach for the Maryland City Mustangs when the abuse took place, the victim said.

Murray turned himself in on Thursday, Dec. 22 and was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, sexual assault, sodomy and multiple sexual offense charges.

