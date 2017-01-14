Police searching for suspect after man is killed in Odenton

WMAR Staff
9:50 AM, Jan 14, 2017

An Anne Arundel County police car. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Anne Arundel County Police are in search of a suspect after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Conquest Way in Odenton, MD around 11:00 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene.

The man was pronounced dead and his body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

This incident is still under investigation. 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top