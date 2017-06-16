Police arrest suspects in baseball bat assault

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. - Police arrested four teens after they assaulted a man with a baseball bat in Brooklyn Park.

Victims told police when the suspects approached them asking for a lighter around 9:30 Thursday night in the 300 block of Camrose Avenue, they saw that one of the suspects had a gun.

That’s when a victim grabbed a nearby baseball bat and struggle began. The suspect took the bat from the victim and began assaulting him with it.

During the fight one of the suspects fired a shot before they all fled in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle near Furnace Branch Road and Route 10 and conducted a traffic stop. Four suspects ranging in age from 17 to 19 were taken into custody without incident. Arrested were:

Ra'Quan McCain, 18, Pasadena

Kenneth Pitts 19, Glen Burnie

D'Jean Jacobs 19, Glen Burnie

17-year-old Male



Police recovered a handgun, marijuana and drug distribution equipment from the vehicle.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the bat assault.

