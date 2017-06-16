Police arrest suspects in baseball bat assault

WMAR Staff
1:46 PM, Jun 16, 2017
1:47 PM, Jun 16, 2017

Kenneth Pitts, Raquan McCain and Djaean Jacobs

AACOPD
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. - Police arrested four teens after they assaulted a man with a baseball bat in Brooklyn Park.

Victims told police when the suspects approached them asking for a lighter around 9:30 Thursday night  in the 300 block of Camrose Avenue, they saw that one of the suspects had a gun.

That’s when a victim grabbed a nearby baseball bat and struggle began. The suspect took the bat from the  victim and began assaulting him with it.

During the fight one of the suspects fired a shot before they all fled in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle near Furnace Branch Road and Route 10 and conducted a traffic stop. Four suspects ranging in age from 17 to 19 were taken into custody without incident. Arrested were:

  • Ra'Quan McCain, 18, Pasadena
  • Kenneth Pitts 19,  Glen Burnie
  • D'Jean Jacobs 19, Glen Burnie
  • 17-year-old Male


Police recovered a handgun,  marijuana and drug distribution equipment from the vehicle.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the bat assault.
 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top