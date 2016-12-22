More than $19,000 worth of heroin seized at Westport home

The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force seized more than $19,000 worth of heroin and arrested two men in Baltimore.

After a five month investigation into drug trafficking in the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore city areas, task force detectives, with the assistance of the Baltimore Police SWAT Team, executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Cedley Street in the Westport neighborhood of the city.

Tracy Tavon Davis, 39, of Baltimore, and Kurt Edward Commander, 28, of Baltimore, were arrested on various charges:

Tracy Tavon Davis

Possession of Heroin

PWID Heroin

Possession of Heroin Large Amount

CDS Manufacturing

Possession of paraphernalia

Illegal possession of Ammunition

Illegal possession of a Regulated Firearm

Possession of Firearm in Drug Trafficking Crime

Knowingly altering firearm serial number

Firearm use in Commission of a Felony

Firearm use after being Convicted of a Felony

Kurt Edward Commander

Possession of Heroin

PWID Heroin

Possession of Heroin Large Amount

CDS Manufacturing

Possession of Paraphernalia

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Possession of Firearm in Drug Trafficking Crime

Knowingly altering firearm serial number

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Detectives recovered 159.2 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $19,104. A Jennings Stainless Steel .22 caliber handgun with obliterated serial number, 100 rounds of .22 ammunition, a cutting agent, a digital scale, various manufacturing/packaging equipment and materials, electronic money counter and $18,938.00 in cash were also seized from the home.

The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force is comprised of members from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office, the Annapolis Police Department and the Baltimore Police Department.

