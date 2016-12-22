More than $19,000 worth of heroin seized at Westport home

7:21 PM, Dec 21, 2016

The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force seized more than $19,000 worth of heroin at a home in Westport.

The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force seized more than $19,000 worth of heroin and arrested two men in Baltimore.

After a five month investigation into drug trafficking in the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore city areas, task force detectives, with the assistance of the Baltimore Police SWAT Team, executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Cedley Street in the Westport neighborhood of the city.

Tracy Tavon Davis, 39, of Baltimore, and Kurt Edward Commander, 28, of Baltimore, were arrested on various charges:

Tracy Tavon Davis
  • Possession of Heroin
  • PWID Heroin
  • Possession of Heroin Large Amount
  • CDS Manufacturing
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Illegal possession of Ammunition
  • Illegal possession of a Regulated Firearm
  • Possession of Firearm in Drug Trafficking Crime
  • Knowingly altering firearm serial number
  • Firearm use in Commission of a Felony
  • Firearm use after being Convicted of a Felony
Kurt Edward Commander
  • Possession of Heroin
  • PWID Heroin
  • Possession of Heroin Large Amount
  • CDS Manufacturing
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Illegal Possession of Ammunition
  • Possession of Firearm in Drug Trafficking Crime
  • Knowingly altering firearm serial number
  • Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Detectives recovered 159.2 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $19,104. A Jennings Stainless Steel .22 caliber handgun with obliterated serial number, 100 rounds of .22 ammunition, a cutting agent, a digital scale, various manufacturing/packaging equipment and materials, electronic money counter and $18,938.00 in cash were also seized from the home.

The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force is comprised of members from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office, the Annapolis Police Department and the Baltimore Police Department.

 

