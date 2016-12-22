More than $19,000 worth of heroin seized at Westport home
WMAR Staff
7:21 PM, Dec 21, 2016
The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force seized more than $19,000 worth of heroin and arrested two men in Baltimore.
After a five month investigation into drug trafficking in the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore city areas, task force detectives, with the assistance of the Baltimore Police SWAT Team, executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Cedley Street in the Westport neighborhood of the city.
Tracy Tavon Davis, 39, of Baltimore, and Kurt Edward Commander, 28, of Baltimore, were arrested on various charges:
Tracy Tavon Davis
Possession of Heroin
PWID Heroin
Possession of Heroin Large Amount
CDS Manufacturing
Possession of paraphernalia
Illegal possession of Ammunition
Illegal possession of a Regulated Firearm
Possession of Firearm in Drug Trafficking Crime
Knowingly altering firearm serial number
Firearm use in Commission of a Felony
Firearm use after being Convicted of a Felony
Kurt Edward Commander
Possession of Heroin
PWID Heroin
Possession of Heroin Large Amount
CDS Manufacturing
Possession of Paraphernalia
Illegal Possession of Ammunition
Possession of Firearm in Drug Trafficking Crime
Knowingly altering firearm serial number
Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm
Detectives recovered 159.2 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $19,104. A Jennings Stainless Steel .22 caliber handgun with obliterated serial number, 100 rounds of .22 ammunition, a cutting agent, a digital scale, various manufacturing/packaging equipment and materials, electronic money counter and $18,938.00 in cash were also seized from the home.
The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force is comprised of members from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office, the Annapolis Police Department and the Baltimore Police Department.