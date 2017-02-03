Marching band volunteer at Severna Park High School charged with sex abuse

A marching band volunteer for Severna Park High School has been charged with sex abuse of a minor and other offenses for soliciting nude photos from a former student.

The former student told police in October she sent Wilbur Jesse Hildebrand, 56, of Millersville the nude photos after he asked for them. On Oct. 24, police searched Hildebrand's home and recovered the images from a device belonging to Hildebrand.

On Feb. 1, Hildebrand was charged with sex abuse of a minor, perverted practice, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He was arrested the next day at his home.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is looking for other potential victims. Anyone with information should contact Det. Erick Patterson at 410-222-4716, or to report the information anonymously, contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

