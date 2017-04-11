Man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts

CROWNSVILLE, Md - A Crownsville man was arrested for a string of catalytic converter thefts that occurred between January through March 2017. Anne Arundel County Police say 32-year-old John Mark Barnes was arrested in April 7th for the thefts that occurred in Severna Park and Millersville. Metal Theft Detectives were able to link nine of the thefts to Barnes.

Barnes, of 1926 Pump Handle Court, is charged with Theft under $1,000, theft over $10,000, Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000.00 and Malicious Destruction of Property over $10,0000.