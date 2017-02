A 29-year-old man is charged with multiple counts of distributing and possessing child pornography in Severna Park.

David Jason Wecht was arrested on Wednesday after Anne Arundel County Police found child pornography on his electronic devices.

The department's Child Abuse Unit started the investigation back in December 2016. Evidence led detectives to serve a search warrant in January at Wecht's home in Severna Park.

