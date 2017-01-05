Man arrested after being found asleep in his car, 2 dozen baggies of heroin with him

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - A Baltimore man was arrested after police found him asleep in his car at a Glen Burnie intersection, with two dozen baggies of heroin and six Xanax bars in the car.

Tramond Mobray, 41, was charged with numerous drug violations and DUI-related offenses, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police said Mobray was found in his car just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Marley Neck Road in Glen Burnie. The car was running, but was sitting at the stoplight, and Mobray was sleeping, police said.

While they were speaking with Mobray, police said the saw a clear plastic bag containing 24 baggies of heroin and six Xanax bars. They searched the vehicle and found a digital scale and sandwich baggies that indicated the distribution of drugs.

Police also found $778.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.