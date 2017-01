ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man was found shot dead in Annapolis Monday in the county's first murder of 2017.

Terry Paul Crouse, 55, of the 1800 block of Kimberwicke Place was found lying outside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731, or to remain anonymous, call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

