Man, 19, arrested in Anne Arundel County murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Terry Crouse of Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County Police said Tuesday that Calum Jeramiah Thomas, of the 10th block of Washington Drive in Annapolis, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, handgun on a person, firearm use in a crime of violence, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Crouse, 55, of the 1800 block of Kimberwicke Place was found lying outside his home, dead of a gunshot wound, on Jan. 2.

Thomas was arrested Monday night for Crouse's murder. Police said it was not a random act of violence.

An investigation continues. Anyone with information should contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. To remain anonymous, call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

