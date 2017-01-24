Second murder of the year reported in Annapolis

Annapolis Police are investigating the second murder of 2017.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Madison Street for reports of shots fired Monday night.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.



