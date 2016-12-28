Christmas gifts stolen out of cars in Annapolis

Police are warning neighbors in Anne Arundel County to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight after Christmas gifts were stolen out of cars this week.

Four cars were broken into in Annapolis on Tuesday. Two of the cars were unlocked and the other two had windows broken. Police say the cars were targeted because there were packages visible inside the vehicles.

"The biggest thing to do is just keep it out of visibility," Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. "These thieves that go around in the parking lots, the choose victims of opportunity, so they look for the easy score and they just look to see if anything is laying on the seat."

Locking car doors and hiding things out of sight or in the trunk can make cars less of a target, Frashure said.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.