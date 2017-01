ODENTON, Md. - A Baltimore man has been charged in the murder of Nathan Ford in Odenton last week.

Anne Arundel County Police said Antonio Eugene Diggs, 29, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree assault, firearm use in a felony violent crime and theft less than $1,000.

Diggs was arrested Wednesday night.

Police said it was a random act of violence.

Ford was shot and killed last Friday in the 2200 block of Conquest Way in Odenton.

