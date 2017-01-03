7-Eleven store in Millersville robbed, suspect caught on camera

A 7-Eleven store in Millersville was robbed Monday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the store located in the 400 block of Old Mill Road for a robbery report.

A store clerk told officers that the suspect, described as a light-skinned black male wearing dark clothing and baseball cap, entered the store and demanded money.

When clerk stepped away from the register, the suspect grabbed the cash and ran from the scene, according to police.

Officers canvassed the area with a K9 unit, but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Commercial Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android