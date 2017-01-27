60-year-old woman robbed in Anne Arundel County

Police responded to the 2700 block of Amber Crest Road in Hanover around 9:27 a.m. Friday for a robbery.

The victim a 60-year-old woman told officers she was unloading groceries from her vehicle when she was approached from behind by a male.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect removed the cash from the woman’s purse and fled.

Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 30s, 6 feet tall with a fit build and dark clothing.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

