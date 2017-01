ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Annapolis Police have identified a suspect in the murder of George Forrester last week on Newtowne Drive.

Police said a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Lawrence Montague.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. John Murphy at 410-260-3439 or jhmurphy@annapolis.gov. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

