2 men charged in 2015 Glen Burnie murder

Anne Arundel County police have charged two men in a deadly shooting in 2015.

Gibran Anderson, 23, and Brian Brunson, 22, were charged in the death of 20-year-old Tylique Shyheem Proctor.

On Oct. 1, 2015, county police were called to the area of Cedar Furnace Circle and Lacrosse Lane in Glen Burnie for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found Proctor shot and lying on the ground. He died at the hospital.

In a Monday press release, detectives said Brunson arranged to meet Proctor that night to buy a weapon. Witness told police Anderson was the one who shot and killed Proctor, the release said.

Arrest warrants for Anderson and Brunson were issued Thursday. Annapolis Police found and arrested Anderson, who had a 9mm handgun on him and was charged. Brunson is currently in jail at the Jessup Correctional Institute on unrelated drug charges.

Both face the following charges in connection to Proctor's death: