Police responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim a 17-year-old man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hip.

The victim was uncooperative with detectives and refused to give information related to the case, according to police.

This incident is under investigation anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.