Malcolm X daughter, granddaughter accused of truck theft, dog abuse in Maryland

Police in southern Maryland say a daughter and granddaughter of black Muslim leader Malcolm X are charged with stealing a rental truck that was found carrying seven pit bulls in what police describe as inhumane conditions.

Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Janelle Love said Friday that 51-year-old Malikah Shabazz and her 19-year-old daughter Bettih Shabazz were arrested Wednesday night in a Wal-Mart parking lot in La Plata.

Malikah also faces seven charges of animal cruelty. Love says the dogs were in stacked crates, and some were injured.

She says the truck was reported stolen earlier Wednesday to Vermont State Police.

Both women gave New Hampshire addresses. They've been released after posting $2,000 bond.

No defense attorneys are listed in court records.

The arrests were first reported Friday by TMZ.