A Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy who was injured after exchanging gunfire with a suspect is now listed in serious condition.

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan is being treated at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma. He was listed in critical condition Thursday.

Hogan, a four-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was responding to a domestic disturbance in Chestertown when the suspect fired at him.

The Queen Anne's County FOP Lodge #108 has started a GoFundMe page for Hogan and his family.

