Celebrate Grilled Cheese Day while helping someone in need

April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day.

Scott and James from Grilled Cheese & Co. joined ABC2's Jamie Costello to share some of the restaurant's specialties. From crab dip and bacon to veggies and pesto, this is not your average grilled cheese.

In celebration of national grilled cheese day, all four restaurants are serving their classic grilled cheese for just $1.99. Plus, they'll be donating 10 percent of Wednesday's profits to the family of one of their managers whose son was born prematurely.

