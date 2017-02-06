The Pennsylvania Avenue Baker: On a 'roll' to rebuild a vibrant past

Bridging the Gap

Skyler Henry
5:00 AM, Feb 6, 2017
Baltimore baker, James Hamlin, hopes to rebuild the Royal Theater on Pennsylvania Avenue.

James Hamlin, the baker and owner of the Avenue Bakery, is looking to rebuild the Royal Theater and make it a multipurpose space for arts and entertainment. 

BALTIMORE - An awning and sign of what was Baltimore's Royal Theater is all that's left on Pennsylvania. The theater used to be part of a gateway of performing stages in the country for black singers and performers to test the waters before thriving in the entertainment industry.

One baker, James Hamlin, who has lived on the block his entire life wants to bring the theater back. Hamlin, who owns the Avenue Bakery on Pennsylvania Avenue, is investing money to create the 'Royal Theater Community Heritage Center.'

Bridging the Gap celebrates Black History Month by sharing the stories of Baltimore's African American history.

