Musuems on the Frontline: Educating the world on the past, present and future

BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, several museums showcase exhibits that focus on the history of African-Americans and offer weekly learning seminars to educate locals on topics such as segregation.

Similar to the newest Smithsonian in Washington D.C., the value for museums continues to grow and shape the views of America.

RELATED: National Museum of African-American History and Culture captures and revitalizes forgotten history

"I think the museums are crucial," Wanda Draper with the Reginald F. Lewis museum said. "First of all they tell the story, so you can come here to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum and there are 400 years of Maryland African-American history and you go to the Smithsonian and it's the whole, it's 400 years of our entire nation's history."

While museums like the Reginald F. Lewis pride themselves in providing outlets for discussion, their priority is to create an engaging learning experiences for all.

"Bridging the gap is one of the main missions of this museum and we bridge that gap through education--because the more people know the more people learn," Draper said.

Bridging the Gap celebrates Black History Month by sharing the stories of Baltimore's African American history.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android