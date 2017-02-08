Musuems on the Frontline: Educating the world on the past, present and future

Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 3:26AM EST expiring February 9 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
"I think the museums are crucial," Wanda Draper with the Reginald F. Lewis museum said. "First of all they tell the story, so you can come here to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum and there are 400 years of Maryland African-American history and you go to the Smithsonian and it's the whole, it's 400 years of our entire nation's history."
While museums like the Reginald F. Lewis pride themselves in providing outlets for discussion, their priority is to create an engaging learning experiences for all.
"Bridging the gap is one of the main missions of this museum and we bridge that gap through education--because the more people know the more people learn," Draper said.
Bridging the Gap celebrates Black History Month by sharing the stories of Baltimore's African American history.