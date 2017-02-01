King on Jazz: The unspoken speech of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BALTIMORE - Civil Rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made his mark on history with several infamous speeches, but there's one speech he wrote and never recited.

According to local historian and actor, Keith Snipes, while King was in Oslo, Norway to accept the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, he was asked to open the Berlin Jazz Festival with a speech.

However, his wife Coretta Scott King advised him not to go to the festival.

