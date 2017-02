Black History Month Celebration at the National Aquarium

What: Celebrate the roles African Americans have played within the Chesapeake Bay's maritime and seafood industries with an night of music, performances and interactive activities.

When: Friday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m., half-price Friday night admission

Where: National Aquarium, 501 Pratt St.

More Info: Visit the event page

Bob Marley’s Birthday Soul Shakedown

What: Reggae artist See-I of Thievery Corporation, and a 10-piece band, will headline the annual dance party celebrating Bob Marley.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $18

Where: The Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave.

More Info: Visit the event page

Picturing Frederick Douglass with John Stauffer, Ph.D., Harvard University

What: The landmark work “Picturing Frederick Douglass” by Dr. John Stauffer examines how Douglass embraced photography and its influence in shaping public opinion, as the most photographed American in the 19th century.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 p.m.

Where: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St.

More Info: Visit the event page

To Catch a Thief: Constellation Fights the Slave Trade

What: Tours focus on the USS Constellation's capture of the slave ship CORA and its role in the fight against the international slave trade.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. in February, tour included with admission

Where: Historic Ships in Baltimore, Pier 1, 301 East Pratt Street

More Info: Visit the event page

Baltimore Black Memorabilia Fine Art & Crafts Show

What: Spend the day acquiring black memorabilia, fine art and crafts. Meet Malcolm X’s daughter, Ilyasah Al-Shabazz, for a book signing.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St.

More Info: Visit the event page