DEEP CREEK, Md. (WMAR) - How does a bear cool down in Deep Creek? Take a swim in the lake, of course!

A video posted to Facebook showed a bear taking a dip in the lake on Friday.

It's not the first time bears were spotted near Deep Creek Lake. Check out this video from 2016:

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says if you encounter a bear, don't panic or approach a bear, but instead back away slowly. If you're outside, get inside the nearest building. And, never feed bears.