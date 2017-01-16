Anyone can see your personal information on this website

A site called Family Tree Now is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

It allows strangers to look you up -- and in many cases, find your home address, a list of your relatives and other private information for free. It's supposed to help people trace their family trees by linking family members, but there's a danger to it.

"We should all be concerned about it," said Mindy Murphy, CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay Domestic Violence Program. "But we should be particularly concerned if you're a victim of domestic violence and you're trying to keep yourself safe from your abuser."

There are similar sites that help people find distant relatives on their family trees, but those ones usually require payment and an account. Family Tree Now doesn't require anything except a keyboard.

Murphy says everyone should opt out of the site.

"Even if you opt out, there's no tool that's going to keep your information absolutely safe, so you need to remain vigilant.”

You can find your own listing and follow the steps to opt out here: https://www.familytreenow.com/optout.

