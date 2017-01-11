5 Things You Didn't Know About Denzel Washington

You may have seen Denzel Washington at the Golden Globes last weekend -- as a kid he was in his mom's beauty parlor when a woman predicted that he'd grow up and speak to millions. It's true and that’s just one of the five things you didn't know about the director and star of the critically acclaimed movie Fences.

1. Making History

He's the first black actor to win 2 Oscars, as the lead for Training Day and as supporting actor for Glory. He's also been nominated for The Hurricane, Malcolm X and Cry Freedom.

2. Origin of Denzel

He was named after his dad who was named after the doctor who delivered him, Dr. Denzel. He even planned on being a doctor before he switched to acting.

3. He Got Game

He showed off his basketball skills in He Got Game, but his son John David Washington is the real athlete in the family. He was signed by the NFL's St. Louis Rams in 2006, and went on to portray a football player on the HBO show Ballers.

4. Famous Cousin

Being comfy on camera must run in the family. Philadelphia newsman Ukee Washington is Denzel's cousin.

5. Bad Finger

Lest you ladies think Denzel is flawless, he has a crooked pinky from a football injury.

