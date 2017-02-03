5 Reasons to Fall in Love with February

Winter is still in full swing and you might be crabby from your new year's dieting, but don't take it out on February. Kristina Guerrero has five reasons why you should fall in love with this short, but sweet month.

1. The Best Holidays

Fall in love with Cupid's month because it has some of the best holidays like World Nutella Day and National Drink Wine Day.

2. Valentine’s Day

This is a day to celebrate your better half with dinner, chocolate and romance.

3. Singles Awareness Month

If you don't have someone to canoodle with, don't worry. The 15th has been dubbed National Singles Awareness Day -- and of course it means you have 364 days until you have to deal with Valentine’s Day again.

4. The Shortest Month

This is the shortest month, meaning less weekdays, which means less workdays, which means February has the highest percentage of weekends than any other month!

5. Fifty Shades Darker

You've been waiting for Christian Grey to come back and this is the month that's bringing him to you on Feb. 10.

