4 Brilliant Google Hacks You Need to Try

On the surface Google is great at looking up movie times and getting directions, but there's so much more it can do.Bradley Hasemeyer has three brilliant Google hacks you should try right now!

This is a new artificial intelligence experiment that uses your art skills. You draw and the game uses machine learning to guess what you draw. The more you play, the smarter it gets.

You may not know this, but you can store as many pictures and videos you want for free -- it works on your desktop and phone.

Digital snapshots are great, but what about old family photo albums? This is an offshoot of Google Photos and the app will bring those dusty memories into the digital age. No need for an expensive scanner!

You can get your game on right in Google's browser with Pac-Man, Tic-Tac-Toe and a super addictive game that only works when your internet goes down, T-Rex Run.

