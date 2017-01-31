3 Surprisingly Delicious Squid Ink Recipes

Normally you think of great food in rich colors, but now some yummy dishes will have you looking to the dark side of the culinary world. Jared Cotter and chef Gio Osso have three squid ink recipes that are surprisingly delicious.

1. Squid Ink Pasta

3 cup all purpose flour plus more for kneading

3 whole eggs

¼ t olive oil

1 ½ T squid ink

Procedure:

In a mixing bowl, make a mound of flour with a well in the middle. Mix the eggs, oil and squid ink and pour into the center of the well. Begin to add the flour a little at a time to the center of the well while mixing the egg mixture until a dough forms. Roll dough onto a floured wood surface. Knead dough for about 10 minutes, cover and let rest for 30 minutes. Once dough has rested, roll out to desired pasta shape.

2. Black Bread

5 ¼ cup bread flour

3 T sugar

1 ½ t salt

1 ½ T yeast

1 ½ T oil

2 cups warm water

2 T squid ink

Procedure:

Mix all dry thoroughly and add oil and water. Mix for a minute or two and add squid ink. Mix and knead for 5 minutes. Cover and leave in a warm place in your kitchen until dough rises. Form dough to desired shape and cook in a pre heated oven at 325 degrees until done.

3. Squid Ink Aioli

1 large egg yolk

½ t Dijon mustard

¾ - 1 cup canola oil

1 ½ t squid ink

1 t lemon juice

1 calabrian chile

S&P to taste

Procedure:

Place all ingredients except for oil in a blender. Turn blender on a low speed and mix ingredients until smooth. Slowly turn speed to a medium high speed and slowly drizzle oil in at a streaming pace until the consistency of mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper if necessary, refrigerate.

