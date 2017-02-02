3 Super Super Bowl Party Cocktail Recipes

On any other day a bottle of wine or a six pack might be fine for a party, but this is the Super Bowl. Teresa Strasser and bar master at EVO, Brian Goodwin are gearing up for the Big Game with team themed drinks.
Here are the recipes:
1. Boston Tea Party (New England Patriots)
1.5 oz Tea Infused Gin
.5 oz Blackberry liquor
2 orange peels
2 lemon peels
Sir over ice
Pour into champagne flute
Top with champagne
2. Attack From Above (Atlanta Falcons)
2 oz Bourbon
1 oz peach vermouth
3 dashes bitters
Toast broken cinnamon and cover with old fashioned glass Stir ingredients over ice.
Strain into smoked glass
3. Runner Up Rum Punch
1 Part Simple Syrup
2 Parts Grapefruit Juice
3 Parts Rum
4 Parts Light Beer
Garnish with dried fruit like orange and lemon slices.
Add ingredients to a large punch bowl already pre-chilled with ice. Stir and enjoy!
In a sauce pot melt the butter and sweat the onions and garlic
Once the onions are translucent, add the Arborio and stir to incorporate. Then deglaze with white wine.
Slowly add in the veg/water and keep stirring until the Arborio is just tender, season with salt to taste.
In a saute pan on low heat, add the diced pancetta, and render out the fat. Then add the shrimp, cook until about ¾ of the way done, then add them to the finished Arborio, with the mozzarella, and mix them together until fully incorporated.
Form the mixture into 2 oz balls, and set aside to bread.
Whisk the eggs together with a little water, then dredge the risotto balls in the egg wash, and then remove them and place them into the panko bread crumbs.
Roll them in the panko until fully coated.
They can then be deep fried at 350 for about 4 minutes, or until they are hot in the center.
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce and Enjoy
Atlanta Calabrian Chili Pork Sliders
1 lb Pork shoulder
1 ea onion (lg chop)
1 ea. carrot (lg Chop)
1 ea. celery stick (lg chop)
4 cloves of garlic
Salt/pepper ad needed
Oil as needed.
Cut pork into four large pieces, and season with salt and pepper/ sear the pork in a pan large enough to hold all the pork and vegetables…once the pork in seared add all the vegetables and sweat until just browned.
Then cover with water, and braise on low heat until the meat pulls apart easily with a fork.
Once the meat has cooled shred with a fork, and toss with Calabrian sweet chili sauce.
Place the meat on your favorite slider bun (Kings Hawaiian is my favorite)
Top with some Brussels sprout slaw, and grays peach chutney.
For the Slaw
½ lb. of Brussel sprouts
¼ c shredded carrots
¼ c shaved red onion
1 tbl sugar
2 tbl red wine vinegar
½ c mayo
Salt and pepper to taste.
Procedure
Shave the Brussels sprouts on a mandolin, place them in a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients, toss the mixture a few times until everything is incorporated, and it is ready to serve.