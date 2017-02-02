3 Super Super Bowl Party Cocktail Recipes

On any other day a bottle of wine or a six pack might be fine for a party, but this is the Super Bowl. Teresa Strasser and bar master at EVO, Brian Goodwin are gearing up for the Big Game with team themed drinks.

Here are the recipes:

1. Boston Tea Party (New England Patriots)

1.5 oz Tea Infused Gin

.5 oz Blackberry liquor

2 orange peels

2 lemon peels

Sir over ice

Pour into champagne flute

Top with champagne

2. Attack From Above (Atlanta Falcons)

2 oz Bourbon

1 oz peach vermouth

3 dashes bitters

Toast broken cinnamon and cover with old fashioned glass Stir ingredients over ice.

Strain into smoked glass

3. Runner Up Rum Punch

1 Part Simple Syrup

2 Parts Grapefruit Juice

3 Parts Rum

4 Parts Light Beer

Garnish with dried fruit like orange and lemon slices.

Add ingredients to a large punch bowl already pre-chilled with ice. Stir and enjoy!

Appetizers by Chef Steve of Evo Scottsdale

New England Shrimp Arancini

½ onion minced

2 cloves garlic minced

¼ lb butter

1 c Arborio rice

½ c white wine

50/50 vegetable stock and water as needed

1 c shredded mozzarella

1 tbl minced parsley

¼ cup small diced pancetta

5 ea jumbo shrimp (small diced)

4 ea whole eggs

2 c panko bread crumbs

Procedure

In a sauce pot melt the butter and sweat the onions and garlic

Once the onions are translucent, add the Arborio and stir to incorporate. Then deglaze with white wine.

Slowly add in the veg/water and keep stirring until the Arborio is just tender, season with salt to taste.

In a saute pan on low heat, add the diced pancetta, and render out the fat. Then add the shrimp, cook until about ¾ of the way done, then add them to the finished Arborio, with the mozzarella, and mix them together until fully incorporated.

Form the mixture into 2 oz balls, and set aside to bread.

Whisk the eggs together with a little water, then dredge the risotto balls in the egg wash, and then remove them and place them into the panko bread crumbs.

Roll them in the panko until fully coated.

They can then be deep fried at 350 for about 4 minutes, or until they are hot in the center.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce and Enjoy

Atlanta Calabrian Chili Pork Sliders

1 lb Pork shoulder

1 ea onion (lg chop)

1 ea. carrot (lg Chop)

1 ea. celery stick (lg chop)

4 cloves of garlic

Salt/pepper ad needed

Oil as needed.

Cut pork into four large pieces, and season with salt and pepper/ sear the pork in a pan large enough to hold all the pork and vegetables…once the pork in seared add all the vegetables and sweat until just browned.

Then cover with water, and braise on low heat until the meat pulls apart easily with a fork.

Once the meat has cooled shred with a fork, and toss with Calabrian sweet chili sauce.

Place the meat on your favorite slider bun (Kings Hawaiian is my favorite)

Top with some Brussels sprout slaw, and grays peach chutney.

For the Slaw

½ lb. of Brussel sprouts

¼ c shredded carrots

¼ c shaved red onion

1 tbl sugar

2 tbl red wine vinegar

½ c mayo

Salt and pepper to taste.

Procedure

Shave the Brussels sprouts on a mandolin, place them in a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients, toss the mixture a few times until everything is incorporated, and it is ready to serve.

How to make your own Tea Infused Gin (For the Boston Tea Party Cocktail)

Where are you watching the Super Bowl this weekend? Let us know on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV!