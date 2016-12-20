3 Mind-Blowing Gift Ideas for Your Home

If a gift for your house is on your holiday list, Brian Corsetti has a few unimaginable tech-type inventions that elevate comfort and convenience to a whole new level.

1. Shapeshifting Furniture

This cool invention is made from recycled paper and it works just like an accordion, shifting to form a variety of shapes like a half circle, round chair and even a bench. It’ll set you back $600, but considering how many pieces of furniture it is, it’s not so bad of a deal.

2. Smartduvet

It’s a problem everybody can relate to -- nobody likes making their bed! This piece of tech from our Northern Neighbors is a light weight waffle shaped fabric fits into any duvet cover and using the app, you can make your bed while you're away. You can pre-order one now for around $199.

3. Sweepovac

Using a dust pan can be a chore, but Sweepovac makes it easy to keep your hard surface floor clean. This self-contained vacuum mounts under your kitchen cabinets and sweeps up the crumbs and dirt right to the cabinet with the push of a button. Pick one up for less than $200. Installation is required.

