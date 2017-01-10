3 High-Tech Cases Making Your Smartphone Smarter

Technology evolves quickly and we use our smartphones for much more than just calling. Thankfully the accessories have caught up. Bradley Hasemeyer has three cases turning your smartphone into a brilliant one.

1. Hold Force by Mophie

Mophie is known for making phone batteries, but now they’ve gotten into the case game. This one has magnets at the back that can hold a wallet and has a 12-hour battery pack. Pick on up for around $40 and accessories ranging from $20-$60.

2. uniVERSE Case System by OtterBox

Known for making practically indestructible cases, their new case system provides both protection and endless attachment options. Otterbox makes it easy. You just slide a tab off the case. Pick one up for around $50 and attachments vary in price.

3. i-BLADES Smartcase

This is a modular case that allows you to stack blades of memory and even external microprocessors to your existing phone. You can add up to 10 times the battery life and stack on an unprecedented 1 terabyte of memory. There’s preloaded content and download the i-BLADES app for even more. Pick one up for around $99.

