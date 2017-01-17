3 Gadgets That Are Changing the Way We Relax

It’s a new year and that comes with a fresh list problems. Don’t stress – let tech help you chill out. Donna Ruko has three innovative new gadgets that will help you relax.

1. InstaShiatsu+ Neck and Back Massager

This cool device is an instant shiatsu and heated neck massager with a rechargeable band that kneads knots away your neck, back and shoulders. The heated feature adds even more comfort and relaxation. Pick one up for around $120.

2. MUSE

This gadget is a brain sensing headband that makes meditating easy. Basically the hard part about meditation is clearing your mind. MUSE wants to help you do that by giving you real time feedback -- playing peaceful sounds from nature when you're calm -- and increasing the volume of those sounds when your mind is active. It also connects to an app giving you data about your sessions that'll encourage your inner yogi. Pick one up for around $250.

3. Zen Float Tent

This cool invention is an isolation tank for the home. It's use -flotation therapy, where you limit your senses for a period of time. This limits your senses and is supposed to reduce stress hormones. Some studies have shown lowering those levels can have numerous health benefits. The convenience comes at a price that could be stressful though – pick one up for $1,850.

What’s your favorite way to relax after a long day? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.