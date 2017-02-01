3 Binge-Worthy Science Fiction Series You Can Stream Now

It’s a golden age in TV and with so many choices; it’s sometimes hard to decide on what to start watching. Jared Cotter is here to help! He has three great science fiction series you can binge-watch now.

1. The OA

The sci-fi drama is about a woman that went missing. She returns seven years later but is very different and everyone is looking for answers. It stars The Walking Dead's Scott Wilson, Phyllis Smith from The Office and Jason Isaacs plays Dr. Hunter Hap. You can check it out now on Netflix.

2. Black Mirror

This strange series is a different story every episode. It’s perfect for binging because you'll never get bored. It’s a scary look at a future we may not be far from and there are three seasons of Black Mirror waiting for you right now on Netflix.

3. Sense8

This series follows eight different characters that are connected somehow. Binge now on season one and a Christmas special that was the first episode in season two, all on Netflix. The rest of season 2 will be available to stream May 5 on Netflix.

What’s your favorite series to binge-watch? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.